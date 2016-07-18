TODAY : Mainly sunny and hot with high temperatures topping out in the middle 90s. Heat index values between 105 and 110. Wind from the southeast at 9-19 mph.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear with overnight lows in the middle 70s. Wind from the southeast at 4-9 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: A weak cool front will stall somewhere in central/south Texas on Tuesday night. As it approaches and stalls, some isolated showers will be possible Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. Rain totals will not be impressive and not everyone will get rain. Temperatures will not be affected by the front; however, mid to low 90s Tuesday and Wednesday thanks to more clouds and the chance for rain. Mid 90s into the weekend.

Alan Holt

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII