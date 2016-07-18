TODAY: Instead of a front lingering/stalling over the Coastal Bend last weekend, we had it move through and is in the Gulf of Mexico this morning. So, mainly sunny skies with high temperatures near 90. Winds from the southeast at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear with lows in the middle 70s. SE breeze at 6-12 mph. Look for a full Harvest Moon tonight!

LOOKING AHEAD: Another weak front will approach and stall out over the area on Wednesday evening, into Thursday. This set-up should lead to an increase in shower activity Wednesday late afternoon, into Thursday. Front retreats north by Friday with rain chances trending down then.

TROPICS: Tropical Depression Kirk is in the Atlantic and will move into the Caribbean on Friday. There's a lot of wind shear there and Kirk will have a hard time progressing west from there. Something to watch, not worry about.

Alan Holt

