TONIGHT: Mild and breezy conditions with temperatures hanging in the mid 80s through the evening. Mild overnight temperatures along with moderate winds will lead to clear conditions in the morning.

MONDAY: Mostly clear skies with heat indices between 105 and 109 in the afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD: A weak boundary will remain in north Texas through Tuesday. Some lingering showers will be possible starting Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning with very patchy and isolated activity. The ridge of high pressure we've been dealing with will slowly shift northeast through next weekend allowing temperatures to remain below or near normal along with the normal routine of some isolated sea breeze activity.

TROPICS: The Atlantic Basin continues to stay quiet for the next 48 hours.

Ryan Shoptaugh

