TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, mostly quiet this evening. Some fog possible in the early morning hours. Temperatures will only get down into the mid to upper 70s overnight.

MONDAY: Columbus Day will be very similar to today. Partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures warming up into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Expected isolated to scattered showers along the coast in the early afternoon and tapering off in the evening hours.

LOOKING AHEAD: An increase in rain chances by a bit from Tuesday through Wednesday. Tropical Storm Michael has formed will push into the Gulf of Mexico and strengthen near Hurricane status through the next couple of days. However, the forecast is for the system to stay east and push into the northern gulf states near the Florida panhandle. Impacts for us will only be an increase in swells and rip currents along the coastline. Also, another weak frontal boundary will push through south Texas late next weekend which will lead to an increase in rain chances and slightly cooler temperatures.

Ryan Shoptaugh

