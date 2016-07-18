TONIGHT: Rain moving out west into the Rio Grande Plains through the evening hours. Temperatures will cool down into the low to mid 70s overnight.

MONDAY: More sunshine for Monday with only the routine isolated sea breeze activity in the afternoon. Temperatures will warm up into the upper 80s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Below normal temperatures and mostly sunshine will dominate our weather pattern through mid-week. An upper level ridge will build out west which will help steer some more moisture our way along with a weak disturbance forming out west by Thursday. Both will help contribute to some rain chances by Friday morning through next weekend.

Ryan Shoptaugh

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII