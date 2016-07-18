MONDAY: Temperatures start in the middle 70s this morning, warming to around 90 this afternoon. Rain chances will trend down today with only stray sea-breeze shower activity in the works; otherwise, partly cloudy skies. Winds from the southeast at 8-18 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with lows in the middle 70s. Winds from the southeast at 4-9 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Stray sea-breeze inspired showers remain in play through Wednesday. Beyond that, mainly sunny skies and pretty dry weather heading into the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will be in the mid to low 90s with heat index values between 100 and 105. Mosquito activity will flourish this week.

TROPICS: The remnants of Beryl are in the Caribbean this morning and will turn north before they reach Florida. Newly formed Tropical Storm Chris is sitting just of the Carolinas, but will parallel the Atlantic coast this week as it heads northeast, missing the U.S.

Alan Holt

