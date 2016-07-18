TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies tonight with temperatures cooling down into the low to mid 70s.

MONDAY: More of the same to start the work week. A lot of sun with humidity starting to regulate back into the coastal bend. Temperatures starting to warm up near normal in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Mostly sunny all week. However, by mid-week, we will have another shot at some showers. Another weak boundary will begin to work its way into south Texas by mid-week providing some energy to kick off some spotty isolated showers through Friday.

TROPICS: Hurricane season continues with a few areas of interest in the Atlantic. Tropical Depression Kirk formed and is pushing west toward the Caribbean and Subtropical Storm Leslie lingering in the central Atlantic. TD Kirk is still a long way out from the Caribbean to determine where it will track next and even if it will be a threat to the United States. More details will come throughout the week.

Ryan Shoptaugh

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII