TONIGHT: Temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 70s overnight. Mostly activity will be well out to our northeast this evening.

MONDAY: Scattered showers is expected in the early morning tomorrow. However, activity will slowly taper off through Monday evening. Mostly cloudy with temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80s.

LOOKING AHEAD: High pressure starts to build back into the southeast which diminishes most rain chances into next week. Temperatures will rebound quickly by the early week into the upper 80s and lower 90s across the coastal bend with sunny skies.

