TODAY: Some good energy out in the Gulf of Mexico today. Some morning activity may result in some heavy downpours and some healthy thunderstorms near Port Lavaca and Matagorda Bay. We will continue to have the opportunity at some scattered showers through the morning and afternoon today. As we warm up into the early afternoon, activity may ramp up to some isolated thunderstorms along the sea breeze into the inland counties out west. Activity will remain scattered and among the hit & miss variety. Some will see mostly sun and some will receive brief heavy downpours across the coastal bend.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with temperatures cooling into the mid to low 80s and overnight temperatures hanging in the upper 70s. Rain chances taper off in the evening hours after 7 P.M. SE breeze at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Scattered showers and the chance at some isolated thunderstorms will remain constant throughout Labor Day into next week.

TROPICS: Additionally, a tropical storm has formed in the Florida Keys. This storm will push into the Gulf of Mexico early Tuesday. Most of its rain will impact the northern Gulf States from Florida to east Texas. As it drifts west, it will gives us a good chance at some more scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Ryan Shoptaugh

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII