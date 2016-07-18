TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with lows in the mid to upper 70s overnight. Rain showers and some thunderstorms will begin to shift into the lower coastal bend through Monday morning.

MONDAY: The frontal boundary has stalled across south Texas. As a result, it will provide plenty of lift and sufficient moisture to trigger off scattered showers through the start of the work week. Temperatures will only get into the mid to upper 80s.

LOOKING AHEAD: We are tracking an area of disorganized showers southeast of the Yucatan Peninsula. It is expected to push into the southern Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week. However, it has a low chance of developing. Regardless of development, it could bring some more tropical showers by the end of the work week and into next weekend.

TROPICS: 3 tropical storms in the Atlantic. Florence is the most immediate threat to the U.S. Tropical Storm Florence will push towards the east coast by late next week. However, it is not a threat locally. The system we need to pay closer attention to is farther south which is Tropical Storm Isaac. We will watch this system closely as it trends westward into the Caribbean. Tropical Storm Helene also formed recently. However, this storm looks to curve into the central Atlantic by next week. We will continue to update on the tropics daily.

