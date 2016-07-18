TODAY: The first strong cold front of the season will arrive in Corpus Christi around 9AM this morning. Temperatures will fall from the low 80s prior to its arrival, down around 60 by noon and 50s this afternoon. In addition to the dramatic fall in temperature, winds will be strong from the north at 20-30 mph; higher gusts likely. It'll also be damp with showers and maybe a few storms as the front moves in. Patchy drizzle/light rain into the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Temperatures in the middle 50s with patchy drizzle and light rain staying put. North wind at 15-25 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: This week will be a cooler and wetter one with rain chances persisting all week and into the weekend. We'll have cool air at the surface with warm air running over top of it; a process called over-running. This tends to lead to light rain and patchy drizzle although it looks like a few days will offer heavier rain - namely Thursday. Temperatures stay in the 50s Tuesday but gradually warm back to near 70 by the weekend. Weekend doesn't look great with shower activity sticking around.

Alan Holt

