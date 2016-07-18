Monday: Memorial day will be a hot one. Temperatures begin in the low 70s, warming into the middle 90s this afternoon. Winds from the southeast at 5-15 mph. Subtropical Storm Alberto will move in to the panhandle of Florida today, well away from the Texas Gulf Coast.

Monday Night: Temperatures settle in the low 70s with some inland patchy fog. Winds from the south around 5 mph. A full moon will also be observed tonight.

Looking Ahead: Hot and dry weather pattern will persist this week. No meaningful rainfall outside of a stray sea-breeze shower. Winds will increase a little into the middle of the week, sustained around 20 mph by Wednesday and Thursday.

Alan Holt

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII