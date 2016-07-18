TODAY: Much drier weather to kick off the week. Our tropical system is now out toward the Big Bend area and so is the rain. Expect sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s. Winds from the southeast at 7-14 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm, and muggy. Lows in the middle 70s with a light southeasterly breeze.

LOOKING AHEAD: Similar weather through Wednesday. More clouds on Thursday and rain chances may again work in to the forecast this weekend. Keeping an eye on a developing tropical system in the Pacific that will track north and fall apart through Mexico. Some of its moisture/energy may track over the area Friday/Saturday, giving us a shot at rain. Still much in question about that though.

TROPICS: Isaac is now a remnant low in the Caribbean, meaning it fell apart over the weekend. NHC giving a 20% shot at becoming re-organized over the next 5 days but lots of wind shear in the Gulf of Mexico will really make things difficult to development as it tracks into the Gulf. We will watch, but it is not a worry right now.

Alan Holt

