Monday: New week, same weather. Temperatures begin in the middle 70s this morning, warming into the middle 90s this afternoon. Heat index values around 105. Yuck. Mainly sunny skies with a southeast breeze at 10-20 mph.

Monday Night: Warm and humid under partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows in the middle 70s with a 7-14 mph southeast breeze.

Looking Ahead: A weak stationary front resting over Central Texas and yielding thunderstorms this morning will drift east and north, moving rain away from South Texas. High pressure will continue to build in from the west and stay put over top of Texas for the entire week. Expect mid 90s with heat index values around 105 under mainly sunny skies for the foreseeable future.

Alan Holt

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII