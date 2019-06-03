CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — TONIGHT: Areas of fog will develop overnight as winds settle to 5-10 mph from the southeast. Overnight lows near 68.

FRIDAY: Another mostly cloudy day for the end of the work week. The day will start will some patchy drizzle and fog to dense fog in areas across the viewing area. The fog will dissipate quickly. A warm and muggy day is expected with a breezy southeast wind at 10-20 mph and high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

LOOKING AHEAD: The weekend will be consisted of a cloudy dominant sky. Rain chances are looking decent for both days. We could see some scattered early morning showers and an isolated thunderstorm. However, it looks like the more organized activity and heavy showers will stay to the north on Saturday. We'll keep the slim chance at shower activity in our forecast for the time being. A weak front will push through Sunday night into Monday morning clearing a lot of the humidity and cloud cover out giving way to sunny skies starting on Monday.