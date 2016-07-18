TONIGHT: Any ongoing isolated shower activity will be done by around 7pm, meaning area high school football games will be dry. Partly cloudy skies with lows in the middle 70s. SE breeze at 6-12 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. High 89

LOOKING AHEAD: Weak front with drier air by Thursday

