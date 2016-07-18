TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, mostly quiet this evening. Some fog possible in the early morning hours. Temperatures will only get down into the mid to upper 70s overnight.
LOOKING AHEAD: A trough will begin to dig out west in the upper levels which will help increase rain chances by a bit from Monday through Wednesday. The tropical system that is forming in the Caribbean will push into the Gulf of Mexico and strengthen through the next couple of days and will most likely be named Michael. However, the forecast is for the system to stay east and push into the northern gulf states and provide some heavy tropical rain.
Ryan Shoptaugh
Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.
Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!