TODAY: It will be feeling a lot like summer this weekend. Temperatures will get into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Hot and humid. Isolated showers are possible throughout the viewing area through the early afternoon. Most evening activity and isolated showers will be out west of 281 through about 8 PM.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, mostly quiet this evening. Some fog possible in the early morning hours. Temperatures will only get down into the mid to upper 70s overnight.

LOOKING AHEAD: A trough will begin to dig out west in the upper levels which will help increase rain chances by a bit from Monday through Wednesday. The tropical system that is forming in the Caribbean will push into the Gulf of Mexico and strengthen through the next couple of days and will most likely be named Michael. However, the forecast is for the system to stay east and push into the northern gulf states and provide some heavy tropical rain.

