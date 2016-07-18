FRIDAY NIGHT:

Rain chances don't look great, but a stray passing shower will be possible. Temperatures settle in the middle 70s with light and variable winds.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, scattered showers. High 89

LOOKING AHEAD: Scattered showers Sunday. Isolated showers Monday and Tuesday. Mainly dry starting Wednesday

