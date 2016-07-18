TONIGHT: Shower activity will diminish with the setting sun. Football games should be ok, but a quick passing shower is still possible. Lows in the middle 70s with an east to southeast breeze at 6-12 mph.

SATURDAY: Scattered showers/isolated thunderstorms

LOOKING AHEAD: Rain likely Sunday, Warmer next week, rain becomes isolated

