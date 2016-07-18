Tonight:

Partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 70s. Tropical moisture will continue to stream onshore overnight tonight and through the weekend leading to some scattered showers through Saturday evening. Fortunately, winds will stay on the breezy side through the evening.

Saturday: Some rain. Partly cloudy, hot & humid. High 92. Feel like 104

Looking Ahead: Hazy, hot, and humid next week

