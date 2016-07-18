TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the middle 70s. Winds from the southeast at 6-12 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny/partly cloudy, hazy, very hot and humid, can't rule out an isolated shower. High 93. feels like 106

LOOKING AHEAD: Saharan dust returns Sunday-Tuesday. Breezy Sunday and Monday. Mid 90s next week

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII