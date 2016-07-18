SUNDAY: Mainly dry for Sunday. A stray shower is possible through the early morning hours but mostly cloudy with drier air filtering in from the north. Humidity will drop a little through the end of today which will help clearing some cloud cover through tonight. Temperatures will only warm up into the lower 70s and a northeasterly breeze at 15-20 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: It will be a soggy and wet start to the work week. More pacific moisture will push from the southwest along with some good lift out in the Gulf of Mexico will help with some passing showers and some storms from Monday through mid-week. Rain chances won't trend down until late next week.

Ryan Shoptaugh

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KI

II-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII