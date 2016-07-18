TONIGHT:

Middle 70s with mainly clear skies and a south breeze at 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunshine, very hot and humid. High 98. Feels like 110

LOOKING AHEAD: Temperatures will reach their peak on Monday and Tuesday. High pressure will begin to shift to the west bringing us back to near normal temperatures by next weekend in middle 90s. This change in our weather pattern will also introduce slight rain chances by next weekend.

