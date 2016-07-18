TONIGHT: Temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 70s overnight. Lingering showers possible through the evening with a southeast wind 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers is expected in the early morning and early afternoon tomorrow. However, activity will slowly taper off through Sunday evening. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Temperatures will rebound quickly by the early week into the upper 80s and lower 90s across the coastal bend with sunny skies.

