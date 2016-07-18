Tonight:

Mostly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 70s. Tropical moisture will continue to stream onshore overnight tonight and through the weekend leading to some scattered showers through Saturday evening. Fortunately, winds will stay breezy through the evening.

Sunday: We will have some patchy light showers around through the end of the weekend. Partly cloudy, hot & humid. High 92. Feel like 104

Looking Ahead: Saharan dust will begin to filter into the coastal bend giving rise to some hazy blue skies into next week. The next chance at some rain will be Tuesday afternoon.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII