TODAY: Mostly sun for today. Lower humidity along with temperatures only getting into the upper 80s will make it a nice day to kick off Fall. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies tonight with temperatures cooling down into the low to mid 70s.

TOMORROW: More of the same to start the work week. A lot of sun with humidity starting to regulate back into the coastal bend. Temperatures starting to warm up near normal in the lower 90s.

LOOKING AHEAD: By mid-week, we will have another shot at some showers. A low will begin to work its way into north Texas providing some energy to kick off some spotty showers through Wednesday evening. Rain chances then go back to more isolated activity through next weekend.

TROPICS: Hurricane season continues with a few areas of interest in the Atlantic. Tropical Storm Kirk formed and is pushing west toward the Caribbean. However, it is still a long way out from the Caribbean to determine where it will track next and even if it will be a threat to the United States. More details will come throughout the week.

Ryan Shoptaugh

