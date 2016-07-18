Tonight:

Mostly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 70s. Tropical moisture will continue to stream onshore overnight tonight. As a result, we will keep a 20% chance for showers overnight.

Monday: Mostly cloudy conditions will continue to kick off the work week with continued scattered activity and isolated thunderstorms into Monday afternoon. Highs will remain in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Looking Ahead: High pressure begins to broaden its grip on the southern plains which will help temperatures rebound into the mid 90s by next week. However, more tropical moisture will begin to push onshore which will help increase our rain chances with some sea breeze showers through Thursday.

