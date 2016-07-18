SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies today with isolated to scattered showers possible mainly before 3 PM this afternoon. Most isolated activity will move out north and west through the evening. Temperatures will warm up near 90 this afternoon with breezy winds up to 20 mph across the viewing area.

TONIGHT: Mostly quiet this evening with temperatures cooling down into the upper 70s overnight.

LOOKING AHEAD: A strong cold front will work its way down into south Texas Monday morning into the early afternoon timeframe where it will bring some scattered showers and some heavy downpours into the viewing area. Temperatures look to cool down into the 50s in the afternoons through mid-week.

Ryan Shoptaugh

