TODAY: It will be feeling a lot like summer this weekend. Temperatures will get into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Hot and humid. Isolated showers are possible throughout the viewing area through the early afternoon. Most evening activity and isolated showers will be out west of 281 through about 8 PM.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, mostly quiet this evening. Some fog possible in the early morning hours. Temperatures will only get down into the mid to upper 70s overnight.

LOOKING AHEAD: An increase in rain chances by a bit from Monday through Wednesday. Tropical Depression Fourteen has formed east of Belize and will push into the Gulf of Mexico and strengthen through the next couple of days and will most likely be named Michael. However, the forecast is for the system to stay east and push into the northern gulf states near the Florida panhandle. Impacts for us will only be an increase in swells and rip currents along the coastline. Also, another weak frontal boundary will push through south Texas next weekend which will lead to an increase in rain chances and slightly cooler temperatures.

Ryan Shoptaugh

