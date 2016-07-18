SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy conditions today with afternoon showers and storms likely across the area. Temps today will be below average with highs into the upper 80s. Light winds out of the SE 8-12mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Other than a stray shower, mostly dry and mostly cloudy with lows down into the middle 70s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Rain chances begin to taper off heading into the workweek. Hotter temps with feel-like values in the triple digits return midweek. Tropical storm Beryl and newly named Chris will continue to stay well away from the United States.

