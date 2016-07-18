TONIGHT: Rain moving out west into the Rio Grande Plains through the evening hours. Rain cooled air will result in temperatures in the mid 70s overnight with lingering showers across the viewing area. Also, saturated air and lots of moisture at the surface can result in some patchy fog in the early morning hours.

MONDAY: Things will be getting back to normal here in Corpus Christi. More sunshine than rain will be in the forecast for Monday with only the routine isolated sea breeze activity in the afternoon. Temperatures will stay cool in the upper 80s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Below normal temperatures and mostly sunshine will dominate our weather pattern through mid-week. An upper level ridge will build out west through next weekend and help steer some more rain chances our way. Scattered showers come back into the picture by Friday afternoon.

Ryan Shoptaugh

