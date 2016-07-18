MONDAY: Things will be getting back to normal here in Corpus Christi. More sunshine than rain will be in the forecast for Monday with only the routine isolated sea breeze activity in the afternoon. Temperatures will stay cool in the upper 80s.
LOOKING AHEAD: Below normal temperatures and mostly sunshine will dominate our weather pattern through mid-week. An upper level ridge will build out west through next weekend and help steer some more rain chances our way. Scattered showers come back into the picture by Friday afternoon.
Ryan Shoptaugh
Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.
Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!