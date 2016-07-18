Sunday: Sunny, hot, and dry. High 95. Light winds out of the SE.

Looking Ahead: Sunny. hot, and dry through next week with temps 6 to 10 degrees above average each day. Today through Tuesday will feature an elevated risk for rip currents with some minor coastal flooding possible with increased swells thanks to Alberto.

