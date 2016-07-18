SUNDAY: Saharan dust overhead will provide for hazy conditions. Hot and humid today with a nice breeze up to 23mph. High near 94.

LOOKING AHEAD: Dust will remain overhead through Tuesday it looks like with hazy skies through then. Hot and dry weather looks to persist through the entire workweek.

