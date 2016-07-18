Friday Night: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Lows in the middle 70s and southeast winds at 7-14 mph.

Looking Ahead: Isolated morning showers on Saturday, shifting inland with the sea-breeze in the afternoon; otherwise partly cloudy. Temperatures run into the low 90s both Saturday and Sunday with fewer showers around on Sunday. Into next week, sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to low 90s. Keeping an eye on some potential tropical development moving into the gulf late next week. Weather guidance is split on if this actually happens, but worth watching as it develops...Maybe. For now, no threat.