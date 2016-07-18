TODAY:

Sizzling heat expected for Thursday. Temperatures will warm into the middle 90s with a heat index close to 110. A heat advisory will go into effect at 1PM for feel like values as high as 110. Wind from the southeast at 10-22 mph. Mainly sunny skies.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid with overnight lows in the middle 70s. Wind from the southeast at 6-12 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Heat will continue to build into the weekend with high temperatures reaching the middle to perhaps upper 90s. Heat Index will likely live between 110 and 115. The next change/shot at some rain won't arrive into middle to late next week (WED - FRI) as high the high pressure feature bringing the heat retreats west.

Alan Holt

