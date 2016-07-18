TODAY: You guessed it - more heat and humidity. Highs in the middle 90s with heat index values between 105 and 110. SE breeze at 8-18 mph with mainly sunny skies.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 70s. SE breeze at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Hot and humid into the weekend. Moisture increases into Sunday, which should initiate some sea-breeze showers. Isolated sea breeze activity continues into Monday and Tuesday. Rain totals/coverage will not be impressive. Side note: a tropical wave coming off of Africa has a 1 in 5 chance to develop in the Atlantic over the weekend. Just something to monitor for now.

Alan Holt

