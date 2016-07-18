TODAY: Temperatures start in the low 70s this morning with slightly drier air in place. Highs will warm into the middle 90s, but heat index values should stay between 100 and 105 thanks to the drier air. Mainly sunny skies and a southeast breeze at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT : Mainly clear and temperatures in the middle 70s. Wind less than 10 mph from the southeast.

LOOKING AHEAD : Another little plume of Saharan Dust comes in on Friday/Saturday, making for hazy skies. Some changes into next week as a weak frontal boundary stalls over south/central Texas. It'll bring in a chance for rain on Tuesday with mid to low 90s and clearing on Wednesday.

Alan Holt

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII