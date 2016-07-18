TODAY: Isolated showers throughout the area. It will be a quieter start to the day...drier roads. Mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the middle 80s this afternoon. Winds from the east at 10-17 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain chances go up as our tropical disturbance approaches the area from the gulf. Shower activity will produce heavy downpours. Lows in the middle 70s with an east wind at 7-14 mph.

INVEST 95L remains unorganized this morning and will likely remain that way through landfall between CC and the TX/MX border, Friday. The NHC is giving it a 60% chance at becoming a tropical depression, that will just be a title. The effects here will be the same no matter what it's called. Expect 3-6" of rain Thursday through Saturday with locally higher amounts. Flooding is the main threat. Winds will be 20-30 mph, below tropical storm strength. Lots of questions about tornadoes; there will likely be some tropical funnel clouds, be these rarely make it to the ground with unorganized systems like this one. Coastal effects will be minor. Things like minor coastal flooding, increased rip currents, slightly larger waves and tides.

LOOKING AHEAD: Weather improves Sunday with temperatures warming back to around 90 and more sunshine early next week. Isaac in the Caribbean will need to be watched, but not worried about as there is no forecast certainty beyond the Caribbean for that system.

Alan Holt

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII