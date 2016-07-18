TONIGHT: Overcast skies with temperatures cooling down into the lower 60s and upper 50s overnight. Patchy fog for early tomorrow morning. Light to moderate showers are possible through the evening.

THURSDAY: More scattered showers and some heavy downpours are possible in the early morning hours and through the early afternoon. Temperatures will slowly warm up into the upper 60s and lower 70s with rain chances slowly tapering off into early Saturday.

LOOKING AHEAD: Rain chances continue into next week.

Ryan

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KI

II-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII