TODAY: After a stormy night of weather, a few lingering showers will be in the area through 9AM. Many locations picked up 2-3" of rain overnight with some spots getting closer to 5". Look for highs in the mid to low 80s under cloudy skies today. NE breeze at 8-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the mid to low 70s. NE breeze at 3-8 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: The front that moved through Wednesday night will retreat to the north Friday. This will spark additional scattered shower activity that will last through the weekend. Highs will be in the middle 80s under mostly cloudy skies. Warmer with rain chances going down into next week.

