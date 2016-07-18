TODAY: There will be some inland patchy fog through 9am. After that, look for mainly sunny skies and an isolated sea-breeze shower or two. Temperatures top out out in the upper 80s to around 90. SE breeze at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the middle 70s. SE breeze at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Winds will pick up this weekend with more clouds on Sunday and a slightly better shot at some rain. Isolated showers in the works from Sunday through middle of next week.

TROPICS: A system in the Caribbean Sea this morning has a 30% chance of developing over the next 5 days as it tracks through the Caribbean and into the Gulf of Mexico early next week. Almost all major forecast models develop this system - some more than others - next week as it moves toward the northern Gulf of Mexico. While I do not think this is a threat to come to Texas, interests from Louisiana to Florida should be watching this system closely. If named, it will be Michael.

