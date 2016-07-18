Thursday: Inland patchy fog through 8 or 9 this morning with temperatures starting in the low 70s. Look for a mix of clouds and sun with a stray sea-breeze shower; most will stay dry. Forecast highs in the low 90s with southeast winds at 6-16 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy with inland patchy fog. Temperatures in the low 70s overnight. Calm winds.

Looking Ahead: Primary forecast feature continues to be the tropical low over the Yucatan Peninsula. The tropical disturbance will drift into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend and head for either the northern or eastern gulf states Memorial Day. Chances of it becoming organized to a tropical depression or tropical storm are increasing, as are the odds that will not be a threat for Texas. It will pull moisture away from the coastal bend, rendering the area sunny and hot this weekend and into next week.

Alan Holt

