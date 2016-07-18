THURSDAY: Morning will begin with some residual shower and storm activity from last night. Totaling up to around 1 and a half inches of rain, overall in CC. This batch of rain will shift west a little after sunrise and we'll see isolated showers drift in from the Gulf of Mexico through the day. Temperatures top out in the mid to upper 80s under mostly cloudy skies. Winds from the east to southeast at 7-14 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain chances go down into the evening, but a stray shower still possible. Mostly cloudy skies and maybe a few areas of patchy fog. Lows in the middle 70s with light and variable winds.

LOOKING AHEAD: Another upper atmosphere disturbance will track in from the east on Friday. This will induce scattered showers/storms over the area. Could get another half inch of rain here. Rain chances trend down into the weekend, but a stray shower or two will remain in the forecast for both Saturday and Sunday.

TROPICS: Invest 95L in the Atlantic Basin is a tropical wave this morning and has a high likelihood of development over the next 48 hours. This system is forecast to track toward the Caribbean Sea, strengthen to tropical storm status, then interact with lots of wind shear near the Leeward Islands and weaken. No threat to TX.

Alan Holt

