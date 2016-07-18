WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Scattered showers in the area with the best shot being north and west of Corpus Christi, but not by much. The prime target looks to be the watershed area...which would be much needed. Mostly cloudy skies with lows in the middle 70s and a southeast breeze at 6-12 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. High 89

LOOKING AHEAD : Sunny, hot, and humid next week

