TONIGHT : Saharan Dust has now moved northeast of the area, so expect less haze for the evening hours. Temperatures will remain in the 80s for the rest of the evening and will cool down into the mid to upper 70s early tomorrow. Winds will continue to stay breezy with gusting winds up to 25 mph along the coast.

THURSDAY : Mostly clear with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast breeze at 10-15 mph. High temperatures will range between the low and mid 90s across the area with the heat index reaching 109 in some spots across the coastal bend. Stay hydrated.

LOOKING AHEAD : High pressure remains out west in northern Mexico. That will continue to dominate our weather pattern keeping temperatures near normal in the afternoon. With the weekend in view, rain chances continue to diminish in response to high pressure. Temperatures looking to go up a couple degrees in the afternoon reaching the mid to upper 90s for the weekend.

Ryan Shoptaugh

