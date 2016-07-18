TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with isolated activity around the viewing area. Around midnight, a cool front will push through our viewing area and trigger off scattered showers and some widespread rain and storms. Additionally, there are flash flood watches in effect for the surrounding counties through 7 AM and that does include Corpus Christi.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy tomorrow with isolated showers before 12 PM. Temperatures will only warm up into the low to mid 80s in the afternoon with slightly drier air in place.

LOOKING AHEAD: Some lingering showers into Thursday morning but it will be mostly cloudy through the afternoon. However, the frontal boundary will stall south of the viewing area and that will keep rain chances up through the weekend. Rain chances start to trend down into next week for the start of October.

