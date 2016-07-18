Tonight:

Partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 70s. Tropical moisture will continue to stream onshore overnight tonight. Wind speeds will calm down which will result in some patchy fog overnight in the brush country and in the northern coastal bend.

Thursday: Sunny/partly cloudy, hot, humid, isolated shower in the afternoon. High 93. Feel like 105

Looking Ahead: Any rain that falls between now and Monday will only total between ¼ & ½ inch. The chance of rain stays with us through the weekend but not expecting widespread rain. Hit or miss showers with a possible isolated thunderstorm. Rain chances should taper off a bit by Sunday.

