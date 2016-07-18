TODAY: Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will remain in the forecast. If you find yourself under one of these, expect a heavy tropical downpour. Typically, these will be located closer to the coast during the morning and transition inland with the sea-breeze in the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies with highs near 90. SE breeze at 7-14 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. SE light wind less than 10 mph. Lows in the mid to upper 70s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Atmosphere will remain marginally unsettled into the weekend, meaning we will carry the shot at some hit and miss showers, daily. Although this weekend, Saturday looks to be the less likely day for rain.

TROPICS: Two systems in the Atlantic - Florence and Invest 92L (will become Helene). Neither are a threat to the TX Gulf Coast at this time, but Florence will need to be watched along the East Coast of the U.S. next week. Long rain GFS and Euro models are hinting at trying to develop something in the Gulf of Mexico, but with the outlook being so far out - 7-10 days if not more - there is no concern for now.

