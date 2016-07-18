TONIGHT

Partly cloudy with temps slightly cooler falling into the mid 70s. A nice breeze out of the SE @ 7-11mph.

THURSDAY

More of the same, hot and humid weather. Mostly sunny with a high near 92 and a moderate breeze.

LOOKING AHEAD

The weekend rain potential is looking more and more likely. Still expecting widespread rainfall totals of 1-3 inches from Sunday through next Wednesday.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.