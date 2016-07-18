Thursday: More of the same! Look for some morning clouds and inland patchy fog with temperatures in the middle 70s to start the day. Mainly sunny skies prevail with temperatures warming into the low to mid 90s. Heat index values will run between 100 and 105. Winds from the southeast at 12-22 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the middle 70s. Winds from the southeast at 7-17 mph.

Looking Ahead: Large dome of high pressure sitting over Texas will render the area hot and dry through the extended forecast. There may be a rogue sea-breeze shower, but other than that, rain will be absent from the forecast. Highs in the middle 90s with heat index values near 105 through the weekend.

Alan Holt

